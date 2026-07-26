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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Padres On July 26

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .246 BA, .317 OBP and .483 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 26 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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