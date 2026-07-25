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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Padres On July 25

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will take on the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .322 OBP and .491 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 26 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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