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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Padres On July 24

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .246 BA, .319 OBP and .474 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 25 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

The Padres will send German Marquez (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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