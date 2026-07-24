Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Padres On July 24

Hernandez is hitting for a .246 BA, .319 OBP and .474 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 25 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

The Padres will send German Marquez (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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