Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3

Hernandez is hitting for a .216 BA, .296 OBP and .382 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

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