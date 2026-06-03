FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .216 BA, .296 OBP and .382 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored nine runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News