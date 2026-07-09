Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Mariners On July 9

Hernandez is hitting for a .238 BA, .316 OBP and .476 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 23 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (4-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.