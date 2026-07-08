Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Mariners On July 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .316 OBP and .473 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 23 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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