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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Guardians On July 12

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .317 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 24 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (7-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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