Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Guardians On July 11

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .318 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 24 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-9) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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