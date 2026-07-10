Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Guardians On July 10

Hernandez is hitting for a .234 BA, .315 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 23 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Guardians are sending Parker Messick (7-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.