Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 20

Hernandez is hitting for a .231 BA, .297 OBP and .385 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 14 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Trevor McDonald (2-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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