Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Giants On June 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .230 BA, .299 OBP and .381 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 14 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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