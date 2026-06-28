Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Cardinals On June 28

Hernandez is hitting for a .222 BA, .294 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 17 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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