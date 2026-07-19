Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .232 BA, .312 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 25 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (2-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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