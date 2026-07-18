Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Brewers On July 18

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .478 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 25 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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