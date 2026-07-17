Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Brewers On July 17

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .316 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 25 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Guardians) he went 1 for 4 with a double.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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