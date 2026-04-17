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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On April 17

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .149 BA, .259 OBP and .191 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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