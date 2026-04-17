Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On April 17

Hernandez is hitting for a .149 BA, .259 OBP and .191 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.