Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Braves On May 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .169 BA, .281 OBP and .234 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored five runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Martin Perez (2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.

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