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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Braves On Aug. 4

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .232 BA, .305 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 30 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes (6-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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