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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Athletics On July 5

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .222 BA, .299 OBP and .411 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 20 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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