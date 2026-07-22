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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 22

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .316 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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