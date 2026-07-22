Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 22

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .316 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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