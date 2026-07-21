Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Astros On July 21
Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .313 OBP and .464 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 25 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Tatsuya Imai (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.06 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.