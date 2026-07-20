Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 20

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco will start for the Astros, his first of the season.

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