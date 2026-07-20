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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 20

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Hernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco will start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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