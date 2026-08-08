Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Angels On Aug. 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .227 BA, .300 OBP and .451 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 31 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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