Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 7

Hernandez is hitting for a .229 BA, .302 OBP and .455 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 31 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Braves.

The Angels will look to George Klassen (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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