Henry Davis And Pirates Play Yankees On July 20

Davis is hitting for a .164 BA, .262 OBP and .333 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 24 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Ryan Weathers (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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