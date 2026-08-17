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Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Tigers On Aug. 17

Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Davis has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .169 BA, .261 OBP and .301 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 28 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Framber Valdez (7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

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