Henry Davis And Pirates Play Red Sox On Aug. 16
Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Davis has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .171 BA, .265 OBP and .306 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 28 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox are sending Patrick Sandoval (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.