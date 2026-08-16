Henry Davis And Pirates Play Red Sox On Aug. 16

Davis is hitting for a .171 BA, .265 OBP and .306 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 28 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Patrick Sandoval (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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