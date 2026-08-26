Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Padres On Aug. 25

Davis is hitting for a .168 BA, .264 OBP and .296 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 28 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.