Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Nationals On July 4
Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Davis has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .150 BA, .241 OBP and .327 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 18 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Carson Palmquist (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.