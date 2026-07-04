Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Nationals On July 4

Davis is hitting for a .150 BA, .241 OBP and .327 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 18 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Carson Palmquist (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.

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