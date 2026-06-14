Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Marlins On June 14

Davis is hitting for a .138 BA, .241 OBP and .285 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored 13 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last action (on June 9 against the Dodgers) he went 0 for 2.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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