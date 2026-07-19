Henry Davis And Pirates Play Guardians On July 19

Davis is hitting for a .168 BA, .267 OBP and .341 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 24 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.