Henry Davis And Pirates Play Guardians On July 19
Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Davis has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .168 BA, .267 OBP and .341 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 24 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.