Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 5

Davis is hitting for a .173 BA, .271 OBP and .320 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 27 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

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