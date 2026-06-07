Henry Davis And Pirates Face Braves On June 7

Davis is hitting for a .142 BA, .235 OBP and .292 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .527 and he has scored 13 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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