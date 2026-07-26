Henry Bolte And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On July 26

Bolte is hitting for a .250 BA, .329 OBP and .332 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 19 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bolte has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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