FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Henry Bolte
Oakland Athletics

Henry Bolte

Oakland Athletics • #33 RF

Henry Bolte And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On July 26

Henry Bolte and his Athletics will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bolte has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bolte is hitting for a .250 BA, .329 OBP and .332 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 19 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bolte has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Bolte

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News