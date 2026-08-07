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Henry Bolte
Oakland Athletics

Henry Bolte

Oakland Athletics • #33 RF

Henry Bolte And Athletics Play Red Sox On Aug. 7

Henry Bolte and the Athletics will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bolte has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bolte is hitting for a .259 BA, .340 OBP and .346 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 24 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Bolte has recorded 13 steals on 20 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Bolte

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