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Henry Bolte
Oakland Athletics

Henry Bolte

Oakland Athletics • #33 RF

Henry Bolte And Athletics Play Rangers On Aug. 15

Henry Bolte and his Athletics will face the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bolte has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bolte is hitting for a .254 BA, .330 OBP and .348 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 28 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Bolte has recorded 14 steals on 21 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Bolte

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