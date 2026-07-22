Henry Bolte And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Bolte is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .344 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bolte has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

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