FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Henry Bolte
Oakland Athletics

Henry Bolte

Oakland Athletics • #33 RF

Henry Bolte And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Henry Bolte and the Athletics will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bolte has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Bolte is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .344 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Bolte has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Bolte

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News