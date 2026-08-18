Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 18

Ramos is hitting for a .244 BA, .293 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 36 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz (4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.