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Heliot Ramos
New York Yankees

Heliot Ramos

New York Yankees • #34 LF

Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 18

Heliot Ramos and the New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Ramos has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .244 BA, .293 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 36 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz (4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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