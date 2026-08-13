Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 13

Ramos is hitting for a .250 BA, .299 OBP and .404 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 36 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-7) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

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