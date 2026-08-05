Heliot Ramos And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 5

Ramos is hitting for a .260 BA, .300 OBP and .418 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 36 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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