Heliot Ramos And Yankees Face Braves On Aug. 9

Ramos is hitting for a .259 BA, .307 OBP and .419 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 36 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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