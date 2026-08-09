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Heliot Ramos
New York Yankees

Heliot Ramos

New York Yankees • #34 LF

Heliot Ramos And Yankees Face Braves On Aug. 9

Heliot Ramos and the New York Yankees will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ramos has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .259 BA, .307 OBP and .419 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 36 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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