Heliot Ramos And Yankees Face Braves On Aug. 8

Ramos is hitting for a .263 BA, .310 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 36 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 12-6 with a 2.08 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.