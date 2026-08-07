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Heliot Ramos
New York Yankees

Heliot Ramos

New York Yankees • #34 LF

Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 7

Heliot Ramos and his New York Yankees will take on the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ramos has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .261 BA, .303 OBP and .420 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 36 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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