Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 7

Ramos is hitting for a .261 BA, .303 OBP and .420 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 36 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.