Heliot Ramos And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Ramos is hitting for a .244 BA, .292 OBP and .394 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 36 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.