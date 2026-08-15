Heliot Ramos And Yankees Face Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Ramos is hitting for a .247 BA, .295 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 36 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Braydon Fisher (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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