Heliot Ramos And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Ramos is hitting for a .249 BA, .298 OBP and .403 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 36 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (3-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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