Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Royals On July 22

Ramos is hitting for a .273 BA, .309 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 33 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.

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