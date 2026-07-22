Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Royals On July 22
Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ramos is hitting for a .273 BA, .309 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 33 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.