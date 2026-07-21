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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Royals On July 21

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .276 BA, .310 OBP and .469 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 33 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Luinder Avila gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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