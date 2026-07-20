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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Royals On July 20

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .277 BA, .310 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 32 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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