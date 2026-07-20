Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Royals On July 20

Ramos is hitting for a .277 BA, .310 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 32 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.

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