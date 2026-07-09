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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Rockies On July 9

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .278 BA, .317 OBP and .488 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 29 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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