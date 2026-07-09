Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Rockies On July 9

Ramos is hitting for a .278 BA, .317 OBP and .488 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 29 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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